There’s been a flurry of comments (well, a handful anyway) posted about the late Momofuku Ando ???? and his racial background. One of our readers “Z.A.” took me to task for referring to Mr. Ando as a Chinese person, and the New York Times also claims that Mr. Ando’s parents were Japanese, while Danny Bloome of Japundit and the Los Angeles Times make a case for Ando-san being Taiwanese. Taiwanese news sources also claim that Mr. Ando’s parents are Taiwanese, not Japanese.

Also, one thing I neglected to mention in my original post was that Mr. Ando’s name at birth was Wu Bai Fu ???.

At this point, I’m more inclined to believe that Mr. Ando is in fact Taiwanese. While I personally don’t think Mr. Ando’s actual ancestry makes any difference to his contributions to the world, I’m certainly curious to find out the facts. Does anyone have anything definitive about Mr. Ando’s ethnicity?