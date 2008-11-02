“You’ll believe a cat can make ramen!” No, that’s not the official tagline for this movie, but it should be. Or should it? Neko Ramen Taishou, or “Cat Ramen Boss,” began as a manga about a cat who runs a ramenya. The manga inspired an animated TV series and a live action movie version will be out this month in Japan. No, I’m not making this up nor have I been drinking.

The 2007 animated TV series is available for free download on Vuze.com (with English subtitles!) and is both wacky and entertaining. My favorite is episode 12 (“slightly gansta ramen!”), though episode 2 is also quite mya mya meow mya nya nya mya nya.

For more info and links, check out Dread Central.

via Japan Probe