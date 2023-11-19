

I can’t imagine what it would take to actually make your microwave this messy from trying to make instant ramen. If this is what your microwave looks like when you make ramen, then this might be the thing for you.

The Ramen Now! (…or should it be…The “The Ramen Now!”?) seems neat. It looks good. Maybe it’s better as a gift? I could see this in a dorm room, though if space is limited, maybe an electric kettle or pot would be more useful.

And the Freakonomics podcast has an interesting pair of interviews with the inventor.